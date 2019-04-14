Recipe: Brown Rice Bowl from Freedom Beat

As an updated version of the 24-hour, three-meal-a-day casino restaurant, Downtown Grand’s Freedom Beat truly serves something for everyone, whether it’s chicken fried steak smothered in gravy, piled-high pastrami on rye or slow-roasted prime rib with garlic mashed potatoes. You may be hungry reading about those dishes from chef Scott Commings’ menu, but there are plenty of healthy options at Freedom Beat as well. The simple, delicious brown rice bowl with avocado is one of the most popular items any time of day, and it’s easy to make at home, too.

Brown Rice Bowl

Ingredients:

4 cups cooked and chilled brown rice

1 tspn. minced ginger

1 tspn. minced garlic

1/4 tspn. chili flake

1 tspn. sesame oil

2 tspn. canola oil

1 tspn. sesame seeds

2 eggs

1 sliced avocado

4 cilantro sprigs

2 tbsp. sliced scallions

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

1/3 cup water

salt and pepper to taste

1. Combine soy sauce, hoisin and water, mix well and set aside.

2. Heat a large sauté pan to high. Add the canola oil followed by sesame oil.

3. Add the chili flake, garlic and ginger and sauté quickly.

4. Add the rice and sauté until hot and just starting to color. Add the sauce mixture and cook until distributed throughout.

5. In a separate pan, fry two eggs sunny side-up (or to your preference).

6. Place rice mixture in bowl, top with eggs, avocado, cilantro, scallions and a pinch of sesame seeds. You can also top with your favorite protein such as grilled chicken or shrimp.

Freedom Beat is open 24 hours seven days a week and serves all-you-can-eat brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Downtown Grand (206 N. Third St., 702-719-5100).