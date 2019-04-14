Russian star Nikita Gusev officially signs with Golden Knights

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Vegas Golden Knights made the rumblings official Sunday morning: Nikita Gusev is joining the team effective immediately.

The franchise has signed the Russian star forward to a one-year, entry-level contract. General Manager George McPhee will hold a media conference announcing the singing at 5 p.m. tonight at T-Mobile Arena, ahead of Game 3 against the San Jose Sharks.

Gusev, who’s eligible to play in the postseason, is expected to address the media Monday after practicing with the team at City National Arena.

“I like our team, I’ve liked our team all year but if we think we need to put him in the lineup, we’ll see where it goes,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “I know he’s a very high-end player. He’s a good hockey player and we’ll see what he does in practice.”

The role Gusev will fill remains unclear. He has yet to skate with a team that has now played 91 games including the preseason and postseason.

He plays left wing and could presumably slide in alongside Cody Eakin and Alex Tuch on the third line, or next to Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Ryan Reaves on the fourth.

Gallant ruled out Gusev playing tonight, but he could play as soon as Game 4 on Tuesday.

“The organization obviously has a plan and they think it’s a player that can help us down the stretch,” Bellemare said. “It’s going to bring a lot of depth to our team and that’s what you want in the playoffs. It’s good, healthy competition and that’s what you want to keep everyone on their toes.

The 26-year-old Gusev led the Kontinental Hockey League, generally considered the second-best league in the world, in scoring with 82 points in 62 games this season. That’s the second-most points in a single season in KHL history. This season’s second-place scorer had 69 points.

The Golden Knights acquired Gusev’s rights from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the expansion draft in exchange for selecting Jason Garrison. Tampa Bay originally drafted Gusev in the seventh round, 202nd overall, in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

He has yet to play stateside in his career.

Gusev won an Olympic gold medal with the Olympic Athletes from Russia at the Pyeongchang games in 2018. The year before, he helped Russia to a bronze medal at the World Championships as well as SKA Saint Petersburg to the KHL’s Gagarin Cup as league champions.