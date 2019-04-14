Tread carefully with leader’s age

In response to the April 8 letter “It’s time for new, young leaders”: I am 85 years young and the first person I voted for as president was John F. Kennedy, who was 43 years old at the time.

The past three presidents prior to Donald Trump — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — were all middle-aged. There should be a constitutional amendment that no person over 65 can run for president, and even that may be a bit old. President of this country has to be the toughest job in the world, and it needs someone relatively young to handle the pressure. Even Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are too old to capably handle that pressure.

I won’t bring Trump into this as his personality and capability go without saying that he is the worst president in modern times.

So far, the Democrats have many capable men and women seeking this office, and all except Biden and Sanders are younger than 65. This country must be careful who becomes president so it can win back the respect it deserves.