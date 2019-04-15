Campaign coffers: Where Nevada leaders stand with fundraising

Campaigns are expensive.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, the 2018 elections cost around $5.725 billion dollars. That’s around three and a half times as much as the 1998 elections.

And lest you thought the midterms would stop the political wheel for a while, the fundraising continues. End of day Monday was the deadline to file campaign contribution data with the Federal Election Commission. Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen both filed early in the day. Let’s break it down.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

Cortez Masto reported quarterly contributions of around $163,250. That brings her total donation amount in the current election cycle to around $2.23 million.

In her 2018 year-end filing, Cortez Masto reported a total intake of around $333,000 and a total of $551,000 in her October quarterly report.

Cortez Masto has been active in fundraising for others, as well. Her political action committee, All for Our Country, spent almost $887,000 between 2017 and 2018. All for Our Country is a leadership PAC, which means it can transfer money to other campaigns and politicians.

Cortez Masto will next be up for reelection in 2022.

Sen. Jacky Rosen

Rosen has raised around $273,500 this quarter, bringing her total campaign donations this election cycle to around $374,000.

This includes $65,000 from PAC and other political committees this quarter, bringing the total such contributions to Rosen this election cycle to $152,000.

Rosen also has a fundraising machine. Her PAC, Smart Solutions, spent over $115,000 between August 2017 and the end of 2018.

Rosen will next be up for reelection in 2024.

This story will be updated as further reports are filed.