Journey set for Colosseum residency in October

Courtesy

When Caesars Palace announced plans to renovate and upgrade the Colosseum last week, entertainment executives were eager to talk about the different kinds of musical acts that might perform at the iconic Las Vegas Strip theater, including possible rock band residencies. Now we know one of the bands they were talking about: Journey.

Founding band leaders Neal Schon on guitar and Ross Valory on bass with longtime members Jonathan Cain on keyboards, Steve Smith on drums and Arnel Pineda on vocals will bring Journey’s familiar hits including “Lights,” “Faithfully,” Any Way You Want It” and “Don’t Stop Believin’” to the Colosseum for nine shows on October 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26. New Colosseum partner Live Nation is behind this residency, tickets are on sale Friday, April 19, and more dates are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Journey played a nine-show mini-residency in 2017 at the Hard Rock Hotel featuring full performances of its “Escape” and “Frontiers” albums. The group also played at T-Mobile Arena in September during a tour with Def Leppard, another act that will begin its own repeat Las Vegas residency this year at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in August.

Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 after notching 19 Top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums, selling nearly 100 million albums worldwide.