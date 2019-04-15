Weekend Rewind: Backstreet Boys, NoMad’s pool party, ‘Magic Mike’ and more

Bryan Steffy

The Backstreet Boys have just six performances left for their “Larger Than Life” production at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, wrapping up their first Las Vegas residency on Saturday, April 27. Last week, the five pop stars participated in a handprint-in-cement ceremony at Planet Hollywood after younger stars from Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada surprised the group with a performance of “Larger Than Life.” BSB partnered with Live Nation Las Vegas to donate $1 per ticket to the local organization and ended up presenting a check for a final donation of $180,000. Earlier in the week, Kevin Richardson stopped into the Cosmopolitan to catch Spiegelworld’s crazy comedy “Opium,” and Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson joined the Boys onstage Wednesday night to present them the Keys to the Las Vegas Strip and recognize April 10 as Backstreet Boys Day in Clark County.

JEMAA, the NoMad Pool Party at Park MGM’s NoMad Hotel made its debut over the weekend with a grand opening bash Saturday headlined by hitmaker Mark Ronson performing a DJ set and celebrity guests including Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Nina Agdal, her actor boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook, British singer Leona Lewis, actor/singer Chord Overstreet and expecting actor couple Tanner Novlan and Kayla Ewell.

SLS Las Vegas celebrated the grand opening of its newest culinary creation on Friday with a mariachi band and a piñata-breaking ceremony to welcome Uno Más, a fast casual dining experience featuring traditional Mexican dishes with a modern twist. The new restaurant is located just off the casino near the lobby, next to Northside Café & Chinese Kitchen, and it’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday night, Miss Nevada USA Tianna Tuamoheloa hosted a good luck bash at Hyde Bellagio before leaving for Reno to compete in the 2019 Miss USA Pageant. Tuamoheloa made her way to a VIP table where Hyde’s servers presented her with giant letters spelling out her name and a gold and white cake to celebrate. Good timing, too, since the nightclub and lounge is closing in July, per an announcement from Bellagio on Friday.

Friday night, the cast and crew of “Magic Mike Live Las Vegas” celebrated two years and 1,000 performances at the Hard Rock Hotel and emcee Chelsea Phillips-Reid marked the occasion by inviting the audience to join the performers in a post-show Champagne toast. “Magic Mike” has been a smash since its opening at the Hard Rock and is expected to continue there after the off-Strip resort is renovated in early 2020 and becomes Virgin Hotel Las Vegas.

Thursday night, Kaitlyn Bristower and Jason Tartick, stars from different seasons of ABC’s “The Bachelor” franchise, dined at Tao inside the Venetian. Joined by friends, the couple enjoyed sushi and vegetarian dishes and shared Tao’s giant blue fortune cookie for dessert, a special that’s raiding funds for World Autism Awareness throughout the month.

The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel will celebrate ten years as one of Las Vegas’ favorite concert venues on Tuesday, April 16 with a sold-out show from The 1975. Since this version of the Joint made its debut — the original, smaller venue opened with the Hard Rock in 1995 — it has hosted 709 shows, 14 residencies, 42 comedy shows, 52 country acts, 74 boxing or mixed martial arts events and 2,127 hours of music played live.