Administration of bad actors

The country is being run by a bunch of temps. Can anyone name an original Cabinet member? The heads of most departments have already left, been fired or resigned in disgrace. The turnover has been so great the administration doesn’t bother nominating a permanent replacement or seek Senate confirmation; the president just names someone to take over.

Everyone is “acting.” We have an acting defense secretary, acting interior secretary, acting head of the Office of Management and Budget, acting secretary of homeland security, etc. Plus, we have all those who are acting beneath these people.

All these “actors” are not being vetted by the Senate and are beholden to one person for their job. It will be interesting to see if the president uses this band to consolidate power, ignore the rule and spirit of the law and run roughshod over those seeking asylum at the border.