Ex-NFL player, mom accused of severe abuse before girl, 5, died

Initially, a couple accused of killing a 5-year-old could more freely recount the girl’s character flaws than they could explain how the child suffered fractured ribs, bruising throughout her body, a black eye and a bite mark.

La-Rayah Davis was stubborn and defiant, a child who regularly talked back and refused to listen, said her mother, Amy Taylor, according to a Metro Police arrest report.

Taylor’s boyfriend — ex-NFL running back Cierre Wood — piled on, saying that La-Rayah was “clumsy” and that her behavior worsened as the couple’s six-month relationship progressed, police said.

He said that although her conduct irked him to the point that he wanted to “snatch her up by her (expletive) legs,” he couldn’t, because it wasn’t his daughter.

But because La-Rayah was “chunky,” he chose discipline through exercise: wall-to-wall sprints inside their apartment, sit-ups and wall squats — “learning through fun,” he named it.

In her last punishment on April 9, the girl was forced to stand in a corner for 10 minutes, Wood said.

This was followed by a set of sit-ups she struggled to complete, and then an indoor sprint, Wood said. She couldn’t finish a second round of sit-ups, smacking the back of her head against a carpeted floor.

When La-Rayah got up, she “swayed” as she walked and then collapsed, police said.

La-Rayah’s body was cold when medics arrived, police said. She died at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Taylor, 25, and Wood, 28 — who were initially uncooperative and tried to leave the hospital — were arrested on April 10.

They’ve since been charged with murder and child abuse, court records show.

Attorneys representing each of the suspects could not be reached for comment.

Taylor is a certified nurse’s assistant, while Wood played football for Notre Dame, followed by NFL stints with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots the Buffalo Bills.

Justice of the Peace Melanie Andress-Tobiasson denied bail to both suspects on Tuesday, expressing shock at the severity of injuries she reviewed through photo evidence, according to the Associated Press. "Once you've seen them, you can't ever unsee them.”

Taylor told detectives initially that that morning she had “popped” her daughter because she’d thrown a tantrum, police said. There was also mention of a fall at a park a few days before, and a tumble down the stairs.

But eventually Taylor said that her daughter began to complain of chest pains about a week before, when she sat on the girl’s chest and stomach to punish her, police said.

Wood mostly denied ever abusing La-Rayah but did say he spanked her twice, police said.

Taylor and Wood both disciplined La-Rayah, said the woman, who added that the death must’ve been accidental.

She’d gone to the store before La-Rayah collapsed, she said.

Taylor said, “I honestly feel like when I sat on her, I (expletive) her up … I (expletive) up, and now I don’t have a child.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.