Special teams carry Golden Knights into Game 4

Isaac Brekken/AP

Special teams let the Golden Knights down in Game 1 against the San Jose Sharks. Since then, it's one of the top reasons for their success.

The Golden Knights have controlled the special-teams battle in the last two games of the series and will look to carry that success into today's Game 4 duel at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

"It's still the most important part of the game," Vegas forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said. "I think for both teams, the amount of power plays in three games, I would believe, is biggest in all the other series."

He's close to right. The Golden Knights-Sharks series has yielded 29 total power plays, fewer only than the 32 between the Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche. The difference between the Golden Knights and the Sharks is what they've been able to do with their opportunities.

The Golden Knights have a penalty-kill percentage of 81.3, which is middle of the pack. The Sharks, though, have killed off just 69.2 percent of theirs, which is fourth-worst in the league. Vegas also has two short-handed goals, one short of the three goals allowed while short-handed.

The inverse of a poor San Jose penalty kill is a strong Vegas power play. During the regular season, the Golden Knights converted on 16.8 percent of their chances with an extra man, which ranked 25th in the league. In three playoff games, they have four power-play goals, which is tied for best in the postseason.

Game 4 carries enormous implications with it. Win, and the Golden Knights are one more victory away from advancing to the second round. Lose, and it becomes a three-game series with two of those games in San Jose.

And it's not like Vegas can rest on its laurels form the last two games. The Sharks were dominant in Game 1, and then scored three straight goals in the first period of Game 2. In Vegas Coach Gerard Gallant's mind, the Golden Knights are playing on a clean slate tonight.

Momentum is, "not from game-to-game, it's shift-to-shift," Gallant said. "Teams lose, forget real quick and get ready for the next game. That's what you have to do."

"Tonight's 2-2 or it's 3-1," Gallant said. "It could be a big turning point in the series, but you have to win four games, so they're all huge games."

Western Conference first round

Series: Golden Knights lead 2-1

TV: AT&T Sports Net (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink 1760)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-165, Sharks plus-145; over/under: 6.5 (minus-105, minus-115)

Golden Knights (2-1) (1-0 home), Pacific Division No. 3 seed

Coach: Gerard Gallant (second season)

Points leader: Paul Stastny, Mark Stone (8)

Goals leader: Mark Stone (6)

Assists leader: Paul Stastny (6)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (3.35 gaa, .897 save percentage)

Sharks (1-2) (0-1 road), Pacific Division No. 2 seed

Coach: Peter DeBoer (fourth season)

Points leader: Erik Karlsson (5)

Goals leaders: Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl (2)

Assists leader: Erik Karlsson (5)

Expected goalie: Martin Jones (5.24 gaa, .829 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Tomas Nosek, Cody Eakin, Alex Tuch, William Carrier, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb, Nate Schmidt, Shea Theodore, Deryk Engelland, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban