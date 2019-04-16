Public land is ours to enjoy

As someone who has long enjoyed hunting and fishing on Nevada’s public lands, I’ve become more and more concerned in recent years as I’ve encountered “no trespassing” signs, fences and gated roads, preventing legitimate access to those lands. The obstacles have been put on public lands and roads by individuals who want to keep the public off of land that belongs to everyone. This is not right.

Now, a bill has been introduced in the state Senate that aims to fix that. Senate Bill 316 would make it a misdemeanor for someone to put any fences or roadblocks on state or federal lands. It ensures that all of us — hikers, hunters, anglers and bird watchers — can continue to enjoy the land that is rightfully ours.

I urge all of you who enjoy outdoor recreation to contact your state lawmakers and ask them to vote for this common sense measure.

The writer is a Las Vegas businessman and board member of the Nevada Wildlife Federation.