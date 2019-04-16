Saving Earth is our only option

I am a senior in high school and an active volunteer with the League of Conservation Voters. As a Generation Z voter, I understand that my generation will face the negative impacts caused by polluted air and fossil fuels. Therefore, millennials and Gen Z youth are fighting back and asking our government to protect us and prioritize our well-being. We need to protect Earth, so it can protect us.

This session, state Sen. Chris Brooks introduced Senate Bill 358, which calls for a ramp in renewable energy by 50 percent by the year 2030. Drastic measures are required if we want to protect our environment. Promising legislation like SB358, ensures us that clean energy can help our economy and keep us safe from extreme climate. This bill would create hundreds of jobs and stimulate our economy. We should utilize and take advantage of the natural resources our state already provides us, and continue to search for new eco-friendly ways to create energy.