Clean energy is tied to our health

It’s time that we demand action for cleaner air. The American Lung Association classified Las Vegas as the 12th-worst air quality in the country.

Having poor air quality affects many constituents across the valley and complicates simple, everyday tasks for them. This is an issue that affects me personally, as someone who suffers from the complications of asthma. We need to take every measure possible to curb the pollutants in our air. Windy spring days, a minor inconvenience for some, render me unable to go to work and unable to breathe properly. I work at a middle school, and the poor air quality combined with pollen give me severe headaches and impede me from doing what I love.

Nevada has the capacity to be a leading state in renewable energy. I am proud to see state legislators fighting for cleaner energy and cleaner air by introducing Senate Bill 358, which would increase the renewable energy portfolio by 50 percent by 2030. This bill must pass to protect our generation’s air quality and ensure good air quality for future generations.

Las Vegans are tired of suffering the consequences of poor air quality. We need to support this legislation and fight for cleaner air quality.