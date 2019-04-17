Deputies arrest man suspected of digging for legendary Binion treasure

Deputies arrested a man who was apparently digging for treasure on property once owned by late casino owner Ted Binion, the Nye County Sheriff's Office said.

Richard Cleaves, 56, was arrested Friday, officials said. He was booked at the Nye County Detention Center on counts of burglary, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and destruction of property.

Cleaves and two unknown men were caught on video April 2 crossing onto a former Binion property in Pahrump, authorities said.

After Binion, the son of Las Vegas gaming icon Benny Binion, was slain in 1998, authorities found about $5 million worth of silver buried at another location in Pahrump. A legend that lives online suggests there is more out there.

Cleaves had once been employed at the property involved in the current case and previously was accused of digging there in 2017, officials said. At that time, Cleaves said he was searching for treasure, officials said.