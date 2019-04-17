Which 2020 presidential candidate has received most contributions in Nevada?

Miranda Alam/Special to the Sun

Nevadans are weighing in on the 2020 president election — with their wallets.

Candidates were required to release their first-quarter campaign finance data on Monday, and Nevadans featured in their reports, sometimes prominently, sometimes not.

Let’s break down how much money Nevadans gave presidential candidates, and where they live (Las Vegas, by far, is the single biggest campaign contributor in the state).

Before we begin, some disclaimers: This is based off the raw data candidates reported, and their fundraising numbers in the state don’t necessarily reflect their national standing. For example, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., had relatively low fundraising numbers in Nevada this quarter, but raised millions nationwide.

President Donald Trump

Let’s get the big one out of the way first. President Trump, who has never really stopped campaigning, has large numbers from Nevada.

He brought in $153,379 this year, dwarfing any single Democratic presidential contender in Nevada.

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who is making his second run at the presidency, visited Henderson last month in his first Nevada campaign stop of 2020. He returned earlier this month to speak to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

The senator is a fundraising machine, and his campaign has reported a little over $20,060 in contributions from Nevada, the majority of which comes from Las Vegas.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is making her first run at the presidency. An attorney who has served in the Senate since 2006, Klobuchar visited Las Vegas earlier this month to speak at an International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers event.

According to filed documents, Klobuchar raised $2,550 in Las Vegas since the beginning of the year, most of which came from the Las Vegas area.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., has been a rising star in the Democratic race. He visited Las Vegas for the first time during the campaign on April 8. He will speak at the Human Rights Council Las Vegas Dinner in May.

The mayor’s campaign reported bringing in $10,353 from Nevadans this year.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is a first-time presidential candidate. A senator since 2013, Warren has oftentimes clashed with President Trump. She visited Las Vegas in February.

According to documents, Warren brought in around $8,400 from Nevadans since the beginning of the year.

Beto O’Rourke

Beto O’Rourke, a past Democratic congressman from Texas who challenged Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2018, stormed into the race with a flurry of fundraising. He spoke in locations around Las Vegas in March.

His campaign reports bringing in around $15,850 from Nevada in 2019.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is a military veteran and former member of the Hawaii House of Representatives. She was elected to Congress in 2012. Her most recent visit to Las Vegas was in March.

Her campaign reports bringing in $15,093 from Nevada this year.

Sen. Kamala Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has been in her position since 2017. A past district attorney of San Francisco and attorney general of California, Harris is an attorney by trade. Her most recent visit to Nevada was in Reno and Carson City in early April.

Her campaign reports bringing in $30,841 from Nevada this year.

Sen. Cory Booker

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., was first elected in 2012. A lawyer, Booker previously served as mayor of Newark. He has connections to Las Vegas — his mother lives here — and he will return to the state on Thursday.

His campaign reports $1,415 raised since January.

Julian Castro

Julian Castro was secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama administration. He last visited Las Vegas in March.

His campaign reports $1,000 raised in Nevada this year, so far.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., was elected to her position in 2008. She was previously in the House of Representatives. She last visited Las Vegas — stopping at Atomic Liquors — in late March.

Her campaign reports $5,200 raised in Nevada. The two contributions, one for $2,400 and one for $2,800, were both from Las Vegas.