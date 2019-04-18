2 suspects in Henderson slaying arrested in Arizona

Two men have been arrested in the slaying of a Henderson man whose body was found earlier this month at his home, according to city police.

Victor Denogean, 21, and Jose Ortiz-Casillas, 20, were taken in Wednesday by law enforcement in Phoenix, police said. They are awaiting extradition.

Citing an open investigation, Henderson Police did not give further details but said the victim’s red 2011 Subaru Legacy they’d been looking for had been recovered.

Reports identified the victim as Curtis Rimer, 55.

Officers discovered Rimer’s body at about 7:15 p.m. April 9 in the 1900 block of Cutlass Drive, near Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive police said.

An out-of-state relative had reported him missing and requested a welfare check at Rimer’s home, police said. It wasn’t clear how he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-267-4911 or 311. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.