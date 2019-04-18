Amber Alert issued for teen seen with homicide suspects, authorities say

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

An Amber Alert was issued today for a teen girl last seen in Southern California with her mother and a man who are homicide suspects, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The trio is believed to be traveling in a 2013 white BMW with custom Nevada plates MARIMAR, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Alora Benitez, 15, was last seen at about 9 a.m. Wednesday in Torrance, Calif., about 300 miles southeast of Las Vegas, in the company of her mother, Maricela Mercado, 40, and Roman Cerratos, 39, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Mercado and Cerratos were identified as suspects in the slaying of a man whose body was found in a car Tuesday in Carson, Calif., the Sheriff’s Department said. The couple are considered armed and dangerous, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should not approach them and call 911 or California homicide detectives at 323-890-5500, official said.