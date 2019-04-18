Bicyclist hit by car, killed crossing street

A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed Thursday night while crossing Pecos Road south of Tropicana Avenue, according to Metro Police.

The car was headed north on Pecos about 10 p.m. when it hit the rider, who was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk, police said. The cyclist’s name was not released, pending notification of family members, police said.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old Las Vegas woman, was not injured, police said. She remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

The collision remained under investigation, police said. It resulted in the 35th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.