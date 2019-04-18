Deputies look for naked burglar who stole from Little League

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Authorities in Florida are asking for the public's help in tracking down a man who they say burglarized a Little League concession stand wearing nothing more than a ballcap and gloves.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the naked burglar struck the stand at Fischer Field in Dunedin almost two weeks ago.

Deputies say the burglar stole cameras and a cash box with $250 inside, and he caused $5,000 in damage.

Surveillance video obtained by the Tampa Bay Times also shows the man taking a package of hot dogs.

The ball field is shared with Dunedin High School.