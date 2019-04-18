Fire at Henderson apartment complex does $300,000 damage

Technicians working on an air handler sparked a two-alarm fire at the Martinique Bay Apartments on Thursday that displaced 11 residents and caused $300,000 in damage, according to the Henderson Fire Department.

Nobody was injured, officials said.

Firefighters responded about 6:45 p.m. to the complex at 3000 High View Drive, near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road, and found heavy smoke coming from the roof of a two-story building, officials said. They requested a second alarm for additional resources.

Firefighters went into the burning building but a partial roof collapse forced them to pull back and bring the fire under control from outside, officials said.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental, officials said.

Technicians working on an air handler in the attic above one of the apartments ignited combustible debris, officials said. They tried to put out the blaze with an extinguisher, but the flames spread too quickly and they had to get out and call 911, officials said.

Eight adults and three children were displaced and were being assisted by the American Red Cross, officials said. Six apartments sustained fire, smoke and water damage, officials said.

The Clark County Fire Department helped fight the blaze.