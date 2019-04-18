Great American Foodie Fest in Henderson is free this year

Those who plan to attend the Great American Foodie Fest later this month will get to do so for free.

For the first time, according to a news release, the festival, which will take place April 25-28 in the parking lot of Sunset Station, will have free admission for the general public.

VIP experiences, however, will be available at a cost.

The festival is a grouping of dozens of specialty food vendors and gourmet food trucks from all around the country. It will also feature live entertainment, carnival rides, arts and crafts vendors and various games.

Included in the 60-plus vendors scheduled for the festival are those that have made appearances on Food Network, Cooking Channel and Travel Channel.

Originally called Las Vegas Foodie Fest, the event was started in 2012.

It will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. April 25 and April 26 and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 27 and April 28. For more information, call 702-410-8565 or visit the festival's website at greatamericanfoodiefest.com/las-vegas.