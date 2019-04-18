How soon they forget history

I lived in Czechoslovakia during World War II. As a young child, I knew the names of concentration camps and what was being done there. My mother and my aunt worked for the Czech underground. My aunt helped Jews get out of the country and was hunted by the Gestapo. My mother had teeth knocked out during Gestapo interrogation. She survived only because the Gestapo thought she would lead them to the leaders of the underground.

The recent gathering of Jews to pay homage to President Donald Trump, an amoral neo-Nazi supporter, was something I never thought I’d see. Didn’t these Jews see the torchlight parade in Charlottesville, Va., reminiscent of the Nuremberg rallies, with neo-Nazis chanting “Jews will not replace us,” and Trump claiming that these were very fine people?

This Jewish spectacle showed people who had sold their souls for the proverbial 30 pieces of silver. They should be ashamed of themselves.