Julian Strawther commits to Gonzaga

One of the best local prospects to come out of Las Vegas in recent years is now off the board, as Class of 2020 star Julian Strawther committed to Gonzaga today.

Strawther, who is wrapping up his junior year at Liberty, made the announcement via his Twitter account:

Strawther is rated as the No. 37 player in the country by 247Sports. UNLV had been recruiting the 6-foot-7 forward, and when he cut his list down to 10 possible schools last month, the Rebels were included. After the coaching change at UNLV, new coach T.J. Otzelberger immediately reached out to Strawther in an attempt to win him over.

The draw of Gonzaga proved too strong, however. Under longtime head coach Mark Few, Gonzaga advanced to the Elite Eight this season, and last year the Bulldogs went all the way to the national championship game.

Strawther will play AAU ball for Vegas Elite this summer, then play his senior season at Liberty in 2019-20.

