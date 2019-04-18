Passover holds lessons for us all

This week, many Jewish readers will celebrate Passover with a Seder that starts by reading the Haggadah.

The Haggadah is a book that tells the story of the holiday and is meant to teach a lesson. The story is of a caravan of families fleeing an oppressive homeland to seek asylum in a new country by walking hundreds of miles to find a new land that would allow them to raise their families in safety and freedom.

There is a lesson in that story that we should all learn from.