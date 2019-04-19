BMW in Amber Alert case found near Mexico; teen still missing

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Police on Friday found a car associated with a missing teenager and a slaying in Southern California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The girl, Alora Benitez, 15, hasn’t turned up, authorities said, and neither have her mother, Maricela Mercado, 40, and Roman Cerratos, both of whom are suspected in a homicide.

But San Diego police found the 2013 BMW with Nevada plates ditched in San Ysidro, just north of the Mexican border, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Amber Alert, issued Thursday, was canceled in Nevada after a few hours but remained active in California.

The teen is believed endangered, while the adults are considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. The suspects are accused in the slaying of a man whose body was found Tuesday in an Audi parked near a public area in Carson, Calif.

The teen on Thursday was spotted in the Los Angeles area, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should not approach them but call 911 or California homicide detectives at 323-890-5500, officials said.