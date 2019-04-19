Romney ‘sickened’ by reported dishonesty in Trump administration

Rick Bowmer / AP

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney says he's "sickened" by the level of dishonesty the special counsel found in President Donald Trump's administration.

Romney also said Friday he was "appalled" that, according to special counsel Robert Mueller's findings, Americans working on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign welcomed election help from Russia.

The one-time GOP presidential nominee tweeted that it's "good news" Trump was not charged with wrongdoing in the investigation.

But Romney, who's now a senator from Utah, was critical of what he called the "pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection" at the highest levels of the administration, "including the president."