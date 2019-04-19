Trump golfs with Rush Limbaugh in Florida

Julie Smith / AP

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump played golf Friday with conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh and a couple of unidentified friends.

Trump is spending the Easter weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago club along with the first lady. The foursome played at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The trip comes one day after a redacted special counsel report found no Trump campaign collusion with Russia around the 2016 election, but issued no clear verdict on obstruction, while detailing several instances of Trump seeking to squash the investigation.

Prior to golfing, Trump lashed out through tweets at people who cooperated with Robert Mueller's team. He said statements in the report made by some were "fabricated & totally untrue."

Trump struck a much harsher tone than the day before when he marked the report's release by tweeting "game over."