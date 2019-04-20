See benefits of vacation rentals

I’m a Las Vegas resident and Airbnb host. After the recent changes to the city’s short-term rental regulations, I was forced to switch to hosting long-term guests.

I miss the short-term visitors who enriched both my quality of life and my local community. My guests have included elderly couples who couldn’t walk the long distances to a room on the Strip, and three generations of a family traveling together on vacation who wanted to stay under the same roof.

Short-term rentals provide a much desired alternative form of tourist accommodations. There are so many people, like myself, living in these neighborhoods who want the opportunity to rent out an extra room or their whole home from time to time.

That extra income could then go back into paying the mortgage and improving the neighborhood, and the guests benefit the area by visiting local businesses around us.

Add in the tax revenue that the city could collect from these visitors, and this could be a win all around.

I hope, when new city council members are elected, the council will change the current ordinance for the benefit of all of Las Vegas.