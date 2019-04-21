Get prepared for life after Trump

If we all live long enough, we will inhabit a world that is free of President Donald Trump. And while most of us look forward to that day, are we really ready for it?

Just as sunshine brings flowers, it can also bring skin cancer if we don’t use sunscreen. We must start now to prepare ourselves for the best of times.

Begin slowly, think happy thoughts like a Trump thrashing in the next general election. But don’t get overconfident — 2016 must never be forgotten.

Think of a future without so many scary thoughts of imminent disaster. Visualize a babbling brook with drinkable water and blue skies that are free of coal residue.

It’s all possible in a Trump-less world and it could all happen sooner rather than later. Will you be ready?