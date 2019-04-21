Live Blog: Golden Knights with chance to clinch series at home in Game 6

When tonight's game ends, the Golden Knights will have experienced one of two things for the first time. They will either clinch a playoff round on home ice or they will prepare to play a Game 7.

Vegas had a chance to finish the series Thursday, but fell short, and will look to fend off a desperate San Jose Sharks team as it tries to clinch the series at 4 p.m. in Game 6 at T-Mobile Arena.

"It would great for us and the crowd too, so hopefully we can get it done," forward William Karlsson said. "Today is another opportunity to eliminate them and move on and that's what we want to do."

The good news is the Golden Knights dominated in both home games this series, outscoring San Jose 11-3 in Games 3 and 4. The Sharks came back to life on home ice in Game 5, scoring early then running away from Vegas in a 5-2 victory.

A loss puts the Golden Knights in a tough spot. Not only will they have squandered a two-game advantage in the series, but they would also have to play the revitalized Sharks on the road in a winner-take-all Game 7. The good news is Vegas faced the Sharks in Game 6 of last year's Western Conference second round, and won 3-0.

The importance of tonight's game is not lost on the Golden Knights, and they plan on treating the game like they are the ones on the brink of elimination.

"We're trying to win every night and tonight would be a great time to do it," defenseman Jon Merrill said. "To bring that competitive level and to match that energy that we know they're going to play with is important. I think that in front of this crowd tonight, guys will be ready to go and we'll be firing on all cylinders."

While he's had his troubles on the defensive side of the puck this series, Erik Karlsson still remains an offensive threat from the Sharks' blue line. He has seven assists this series, more than any one else on either team. His passing has not slipped even if he is not fully healthy, and he had two assists in Game 5 to help keep San Jose alive.

"You got to be aware of passes that might not be there for other players but for him they're going to be there because he's that good," William Karlsson said. "I think he's a constant threat."

Western Conference first round

Series: Golden Knights lead 3-2

TV: AT&T Sports Net (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink 1760)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-190, Sharks plus-165; over/under: 6.5 (minus-100, minus-120)

Golden Knights (3-2) (2-0 home), Pacific Division No. 3 seed

Coach: Gerard Gallant (second season)

Points leader: Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone (10)

Goals leader: Mark Stone (6)

Assists leader: Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny (6)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (2.82 gaa, .908 save percentage)

Sharks (2-3) (0-2 road), Pacific Division No. 2 seed

Coach: Peter DeBoer (fourth season)

Points leader: Erik Karlsson (7)

Goals leaders: Tomas Hertl (4)

Assists leader: Erik Karlsson (7)

Expected goalie: Martin Jones (4.37 gaa, .866 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Tomas Nosek, Cody Eakin, Alex Tuch, William Carrier, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb, Nate Schmidt, Shea Theodore, Deryk Engelland, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban