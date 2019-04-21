Trump is just following the law

The headline of Ruben Navarrette’s April 13 column — “Immigration stance informed by ignorance” — is correct, but it applies to him, not others:

1. “(President Donald) Trump becomes quite the elitist when deciding who gets to enter the United States and who gets turned away.” No, it was Congress that passed laws regarding immigration and it is Democratic members of Congress who want to encourage others to violate U.S. law.

2. “If Trump and his elitism were running the U.S. immigration system in 1885 ... Friedrich Trump might have been denied entry because he was thought to be of inferior stock.” Friedrich Trump did not try to enter the country illegally. If he had some contagious illness or defect, immigration officials would have returned him to Germany or detained him until his illness subsided. Obviously this was not the case.

Legal immigrants have entered this country since Trump was elected. I agree with the president’s stance that illegals should be sent to “sanctuary” cities, and Democrats who oppose this are hypocrites.