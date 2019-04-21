UNLV gets commitment from Tulane transfer Moses Wood

UNLV added another long-term piece to its roster on Sunday, as Tulane transfer Moses Wood committed to the Rebels.

Wood, a 6-foot-8 wing player, made the announcement via his Twitter account:

A graduate of Galena High School in Reno, Wood was rated as a 3-star prospect in the Class of 2018 (and the No. 7 player in the state) by 247Sports. As a freshman at Tulane in 2018-19, he played 18.1 minutes per game and averaged 4.5 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Due to transfer rules, Wood will have to sit out the upcoming 2019-20 season as a redshirt. He will then have three years of eligibility remaining, which makes him a potential four-year player at UNLV.

Wood appears to be a promising outside shooter, as he made 19-of-51 from 3-point range at Tulane (37.3 percent). That level of accuracy would have ranked him second on last year’s UNLV team behind Joel Ntambwe (38.6 percent). He also made 78.4 percent of his free throws, which bodes well for his shooting stroke.

With Wood’s addition, UNLV now has 11 scholarship players committed for the 2019-20 season. That leaves two open scholarships, and the Rebels still have four players in the NCAA transfer portal (Ntambwe, Shakur Juiston, Mbacke Diong and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua). If all of them were to return, coach T.J. Otzelberger would have to shuffle the roster in order to make room.

Otzelberger may have to carve out some additional scholarships anyway, as UNLV is still recruiting several players from the 2019 class. The Rebels will host 3-star guard Caleb Grill on an official visit on May 3, and they are also pursuing South Dakota State transfer David Jenkins.

A look at the Rebels roster as it currently stands for the 2019-20 season:

Freshmen

None

Sophomores

Bryce Hamilton

Trey Woodbury

Moses Wood (2020-21)

Juniors

Amauri Hardy

Jonah Antonio

Jay Green

Ben Coupet

Tervell Beck

Seniors

Nick Blair

Cheickna Dembele

Djordjije Sljivancanin

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.