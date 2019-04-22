Fear not a president’s age

The April 14 letter “Tread carefully with leader’s age” proposes that presidents should not be elected if 65 years old or older.

As a voter for President John F. Kennedy, as the letter said he was, he should remember the passage of the the 25th Amendment, which deals with issues related to presidential succession and disability.

The amendment clarifies that the vice president becomes president if the president dies, resigns or is removed from office; and establishes procedures for filling a vacancy in the office of the vice presidency and for responding to presidential disabilities.

The amendment was submitted to the states on July 6, 1965, by the 89th Congress and was adopted on Feb. 10, 1967.