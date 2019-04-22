Motorcyclist killed in crash with car

A man riding a motorcycle was killed Sunday when he collided with a car on Lake Mead Boulevard, near Torrey Pines Drive, according to Metro Police.

The motorcycle was speeding east on Lake Mead and weaving around traffic about 6:15 p.m. when it collided with a car that was headed west and turning left onto Lirio Way, police said.

The motorcyclist, a 41-year-old Las Vegas man, was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not released, pending notification of his family.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old Las Vegas man, suffered minor injuries, police said. He remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.