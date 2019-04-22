Nation being run by pretenders

It’s hard to believe we are governed by the largest acting group outside of Hollywood. Pretty much from top to bottom, we have “acting” leadership.

When more than 60 real department heads and staff have been replaced with acting heads, we are not in the best place as a country. When the big actor can insert little actors in big and small positions based upon their loyalty to him or the recommendations of a staffer, we have an “acting government.”

There is no oversight when temps are in semi-permanent positions. We have gone from being an envied country to one governed by staff with no knowledge of what the government means or how it works.