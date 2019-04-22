Person pulled from burning building over weekend dies

A person rescued from a fire in critical condition on Saturday has died, the Clark County Fire Department said today.

The fire was reported about 8:15 p.m. Saturday at a two-story duplex in the 3200 block of Jericho Street, near Desert Inn Road and Arville Street. When crews arrived, heavy smoke and fire were coming from the first floor of the building, officials said.

Firefighters rescued one victim, who was taken to University Medical Center, officials said. No additional information on the person was released.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available.