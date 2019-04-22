Police: Retired detective arrested in shooting of former son-in-law

A retired Metro Police detective is facing a count of open murder in the shooting of her former son-in-law after a disturbance at her house in the northwest valley, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 8 a.m. today in a neighborhood near Durango Drive and El Capitan Way, Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The victim, a Las Vegas man, was at the home for a supervised visitation with his 3-year-old son, Spencer said. After the hourlong visit, a disturbance broke out involving the victim and the suspect, Spencer said.

The victim’s ex-wife, who was in an upstairs bedroom with the child, heard shots and called 911, Spencer said. Officers found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he said.

The suspect retired from the police force two years ago, Spencer said. Her name was not immediately released.