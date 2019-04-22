UNLV basketball changes seating for home games, hopes students create edge

The UNLV basketball program is hoping to enhance its home-court edge at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Media seating behind the basket on the visitors’ end of arena will be replaced by a section of student seating and the band, the university announced today. That will give students a presence behind both baskets.

The visiting team shoots at that basket in the second half, meaning wild and crazy students — if they show-up for the game — could help swing the outcome of the game.

“The greatest student sections in the country are able to make a difference in the second half of games, and the new student section location will allow us to do exactly that,” Devin LeFave, president of the Rebellion student-cheering group, said in a statement. “We could not be more excited to be in a position to make a difference in games next season, and the fans in the Thomas & Mack Center should expect a new, re-engaged student section.”

The university also announced the introduction of the new Courtside Club, a "high-end" social area for the Rebel Athletic Fund Loyalty Circle that was previously at the top of arena. The club will be located in the lower part of sections 108, 109 and 110.

“These changes will improve our home-court advantage and positively impact our fan experience as our extremely spirited students and band will have a greater impact on the game moving forward,” UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement.

You can join the Loyalty Circle by purchasing season tickets in Lower Bowl 1 or Gucci Row, officials said. The university said 17 ticket purchasers are directly affected by the changes, but those fans were given upgraded seats and free parking at no added charge.

