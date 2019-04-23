Las Vegas tops list for number of Starbucks stores

Gene J. Puskar / AP

Las Vegas is the place to be for people who love Starbucks coffee.

That’s according to Apartment Guide, a national website that helps people search for rentals. The website ranked the top 10 U.S. cities with populations of at least 100,000 on the number of Starbucks stores per capita.

Las Vegas beat out Burbank, Calif., and Bellevue, Wash., for the top spot.

With a population of about 642,000, Las Vegas had one Starbucks location for about every 5,100 residents, a total of 125 stores, according to Apartment Guide.

Of the top 10 cities, only one, Orlando, was east of the Mississippi River. Five cities, including Starbucks’ birthplace of Seattle, were in Washington. Seattle was fourth on the list.

Las Vegas ranked seventh on Apartment Guide’s list of cities with the most Starbucks locations overall. New York City was first with 241.

To compile the list, Apartment Guide used U.S. Census Bureau data and combed through business listings in each city. The website did not count Starbucks stores inside other businesses, such as grocery stores or casinos.