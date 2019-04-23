Golden Knights’ Gallant calls Sharks coach a ‘clown’

John Locher/AP

The animosity between the Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks has reached a new peak ahead of their Game 7 duel at 7 p.m.

Vegas coach Gerard Gallant took exception to Sharks coach Peter DeBoer and forward Logan Couture telling San Jose media Monday that Gallant trash-talks players on the ice.

Gallant called DeBoer a "clown" during his post-morning skate news conference at SAP Center today.

“I really don’t want to talk about that, but I think I’m going to have to a little bit because, you know, for that clown to say that in the paper yesterday, it’s not right," Gallant said. "If I’m going to be a chirper and a loud mouth, I think people know me as a coach and respect me as a coach and if he’s going to yap about that, that’s a little nonclassy for me.”

Gallant clarified there were two instances that may have drawn the Sharks' ire. Gallant yelled at a referee that Couture embellished a penalty and Gallant claims he was yelling at the referee and not Couture; and when Evander Kane told Gallant to put Ryan Reaves on the ice, he responded in kind.

Here is DeBoer's initial comment, via The Athletic:

“There’s still chatter. Their coach is chattering, he’s probably doing the most chattering,” DeBoer said on Monday. “He’s talking to our players constantly during the game, which I … I haven’t seen before. That’s probably where most of the chatter is coming from now. The players are playing.”

After all that, there is a still a game to be played. The Golden Knights dropped Game 1, then won the next three to take a 3-1 series lead. The Sharks roared back with a Game 5 win on home ice, then outlasted the Golden Knights in Las Vegas in a double-overtime classic.

The Golden Knights said there are no lingering doubts about losing their 3-1 advantage and that it's an opportunity to win the first Game 7 in franchise history.

"It's zero-zero, first one to one," Vegas forward Cody Eakin said. "That fourth one is the hardest to get. We knew from the start that it wasn't going to be easy. They're a team that has been really making a push to have a long playoff run here. Game 7, anything can happen."

The importance of scoring first in this series has taken on a new level as well. The team that netted the first goal has not only won every game, there have been no lead changes in this series. Only twice in the series has there been a tie after a goal was scored.

Starting fast is paramount in any game. In this one, it might mean the difference between going on and going home.

"We have to be ready to go right form puck drop," Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore said. "Scoring first obviously is big, but I think more or less playing the right way and playing a full game."

Western Conference first round

Series: Tied 3-3

TV: AT&T Sports Net (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink 1760)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights plus-102, Sharks minus-112; over/under: 6 (minus-110, minus-100)

Golden Knights (3-3) (1-2 road), Pacific Division No. 3 seed

Coach: Gerard Gallant (second season)

Points leader: Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone (10)

Goals leader: Mark Stone (6)

Assists leader: Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, Shea Theodore (6)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (2.47 gaa, .912 save percentage)

Sharks (3-3) (2-1 home), Pacific Division No. 2 seed

Coach: Peter DeBoer (fourth season)

Points leader: Erik Karlsson (7)

Goals leaders: Tomas Hertl (5)

Assists leader: Erik Karlsson (7)

Expected goalie: Martin Jones (3.23 gaa, .906 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Tomas Nosek, Cody Eakin, Alex Tuch, William Carrier, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Nate Schmidt, Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Shea Theodore, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban