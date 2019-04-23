Man sought in armed robbery in east Las Vegas

METRO POLICE

A man entered an east valley business and held a sharp object against the back of an employee, robbing the location a week ago, according to Metro Police.

The robbery was reported at about 7:45 p.m. April 16 in the 2000 block of Nellis Boulevard, north of Sahara Avenue, police said.

The employee gave the suspect an unknown amount of cash, police said. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is a light-skinned man between 25 and 30 years old. He stood between 5 feet, 10 inches, and 6-feet tall, police said.

He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, gray sweatpants and white sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.