Respect each other’s free will

What ever happened to the thinking, “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

Whether said by Voltaire in 1759 or by British historian Tallentyre in 1906, the words are worth revisiting.

How have we sunk to the level of hating people who disagree with us? How have we come to believe that only we and the people who agree with us are absolutely right? Is it a form of narcissism or inflated self-worth? God is the only one who knows the absolute truth about everything. It should be fun to find out in the afterlife.

To people who interrupt and scream over others, I would say, “Why should I listen to you if you will not listen to me?”

Why hate? God created us in His image and likeness. To create. To think. God gave us free will. Why should we try to deprive people of free will in order to make them think exactly the way we want them to think? Boring!