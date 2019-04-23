State prospers with renewables

In November, Nevadans voted overwhelmingly in support of Question 6, raising our state’s Renewable Portfolio Standard to at least 50 percent by 2030. Senate Bill 254, sponsored by Chris Brooks, addresses two global problems: climate change and income inequality.

Climate change is real, and it is already threatening Nevadans’ health and safety. Rising temperatures have increased the severity, and length of droughts and the frequency and intensity of wildfires are affecting ecosystems, wildlands and wildlife.

Nevada would benefit from the diversification and economic growth driven by transitioning to a low-carbon emission and clean-energy economy. Increasing the Renewable Portfolio Standard will create thousands of new jobs, injecting more than $3 billion of capital investment. The state already has abundant solar and geothermal resource potential, and is known as a leader in battery storage technology. It’s already on a path to developing these renewable energy sources and is well positioned to do so in a way that minimizes the impact on our public lands and wildlife.