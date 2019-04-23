Las Vegas Sun

April 23, 2019

Tennis broadcaster Justin Gimelstob pleads in assault case

Lawrence Jackson / AP

In this July 23, 2008 file photo, Justin Gimelstob, then a member of Kastles’ World Team Tennis, smiles during a match in Washington. Now a tennis broadcaster and coach, Gimelstob faces a felony assault charge following his Halloween night arrest for allegedly attacking former friend Randall Kaplan in Los Angeles. The 41-year-old former pro player is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2018.

LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors say tennis broadcaster and coach Justin Gimelstob pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault for attacking a former friend in Los Angeles on Halloween 2017.

The district attorney's office says the 42-year-old former pro player was sentenced Monday to three years of probation, 60 days of community service and a year's worth of anger management classes.

Prosecutors said Gimelstob attacked Randall Kaplan from behind as they trick-or-treated with their kids on Oct. 31, 2017. The motive is unknown.

In a statement to the court Monday, Kaplan said Gimelstob struck him multiple times and threatened to kill him. Kaplan's wife, Madison, described being terrified as she witnessed the assault.

Gimelstob's lawyer says he pleaded no contest "to move on with his professional life."