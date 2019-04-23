Unarmed security guard, 75, shot while on patrol

A 75-year-old unarmed security guard was fatally shot Monday night while patrolling a southeast valley apartment complex, according to Metro Police.

Police were called at about 10 p.m. to the 5500 block of South Mountain Vista Street, near Russell Road, police said. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots about half an hour before.

Officers found the man lying next to a vehicle, police said. He died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Anyone with information should contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.