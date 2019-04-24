Let migrants find sanctuary

Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and California Gov. Gavin Newsom steam over the possibility that President Doanld Trump will send Central American caravans and Mexican immigrants to sanctuary states and cities.

They should be welcoming with open arms these “huddled masses” who seek democracy and justice during their claims for asylum from the pitfalls of the dangerous lands from which they came.

But this crew rails against the president’s suggested course of action relating to sanctuary venues. The hypocrisy of these Democrats is beyond the realm of rational belief.