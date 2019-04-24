Man, 75, hit by car, killed crossing street

A 75-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Tuesday while crossing a street outside of a marked crosswalk, according to Metro Police.

The accident happened about 9:30 a.m. on Paradise Road, south of Elvis Presley Boulevard, police said.

The pedestrian, a Las Vegas man, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, police said. His name was not released, pending notification of his family.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old Las Vegas man, was not hurt, police said. He remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.