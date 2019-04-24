Sun on the Strip Podcast: Sting, James Taylor, Lucky Dragon, Vinny Guadagnino and more

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 | 7 a.m.
Sun on the Strip
April 24, 2019
Sting, James Taylor, Lucky Dragon, Vinny Guadagnino at Chippendales and more.
On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke talks about all this week’s Strip showbiz news:
- The Colosseum at Caesars Palace announces a new residency from Sting opening in 2020.
- Listen to Brock’s interview with current Colosseum headliner James Taylor.
- Caesars Entertainment has named its new CEO.
- The Lucky Dragon has been sold and should transform into a new nongaming hotel.
- Is the Cosmopolitan for sale?
- The Drew has chosen its design architect.
- The NHL Awards will be held at the recently renovated Mandalay Bay Events Center in June.
- Listen to Brock’s interview with this week’s guest host at Chippendales, “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino.
- What’s taking over the Strip this week?