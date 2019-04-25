MGM laying off 254 employees with more cuts coming

MGM Resorts International is laying off more than 250 employees today across the U.S., according to a letter from the company’s CEO.

Most of the employees are in management positions and all are nonunion jobs, an MGM spokesman said. The company did not indicate how many of the impacted workers were in Las Vegas.

Sent to MGM employees this morning, the letter from CEO Jim Murren said 254 employees would be laid off, with an additional round of cuts to be announced “in a few weeks.”

The changes are part of the company’s MGM 2020 reorganization effort.

“We need to create a company that is streamlined, nimble and empowers leaders,” Murren said in the one-page letter. “From the beginning, we have been transparent that our strategy would include reskilling, reorganization and — regrettably — a reduction in our workforce.”