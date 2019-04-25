Raiders select Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 in NFL draft

Richard Shiro / AP

The Oakland Raiders, which own three first-round spots, took the third straight defensive lineman in a draft loaded with them, selecting Clelin Ferrell of Clemson with the fourth overall pick.

A two-time All-ACC player who has pass rushing skills on the edge, he is the first of several national champion Tigers likely to go very high from their outstanding D-line.

The Raiders have three first-round picks (Nos. 4, 24 and 27), as well as the 35th overall selection.

Mike Mayock, the former the lead analyst at NFL Network, has taken center stage tonight in his new role as general manager of the Raiders.

Few general managers have ever come into the draft with this many premium selections and this little experience making them.

"I don't really worry about it in all honesty," he said before the draft. "The way I look at this thing, from a 'how do people perceive me' perspective, is a lot of people doubted that anybody should come out of the media and go be a GM for any team. I know that, and I get that, but at the end of the day here's the deal, if we win everything will be fine and if we lose I'll get fired, and I'm perfectly fine with that."