Trump must be held accountable

As most of us feared, the new attorney general turned out to be a toady of President Donald Trump who significantly misrepresented to the American public the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Most importantly, Mueller did not conclude that the president committed the crime of obstruction of justice because Mueller followed Justice Department policy that a sitting president could not be indicted. The attorney general lied to us that it was lack of facts or evidence that kept Mueller from such a criminal charge. Mueller believes that it is up to Congress to decide whether impeachment should be pursued.

In light of the detailed findings of the Mueller report, which includes myriad episodes of Trump lying or attempting to coerce others to lie or cover up serious state matters, it is time for the House to call for impeachment.

It is likely that the Republican-controlled Senate would not convict the president. So be it. Let the facts and evidence be laid out to the American people, and let the Senate decide. At the same time, the House should lay out to the people all the details of what the Russians did to this country, so real legislative action can be taken against Vladimir Putin and his regime.

Until that takes place, this interference by foreign states will just happen again.

Richard Strickland, North Las Vegas